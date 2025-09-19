Friday, September 19, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After Mounjaro success, Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India

After Mounjaro success, Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India

Unlike injectable Mounjaro, which focuses on patients with a BMI above 35, Orforglipron is designed for the larger group of patients with a BMI of 27-34, offering an expected weight reduction of 12-16

drugs, pharma

Eli Lilly plans to launch weight-loss pill in India

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US pharma giant Eli Lilly is preparing to launch an oral version of its experimental weight-loss drug, Orforglipron, building on the success of its injectable Mounjaro (tirzepatide), which debuted in India earlier this year.
 
The Economic Times quoted top executives saying that regulatory submissions for the once-daily pill are expected within three months, with local approvals anticipated in the second half of 2026.
 
Speaking to The Economic Times, Patrik Jonsson, executive vice-president of Eli Lilly and President of Lilly International, said, “We are preparing for regulatory submissions for chronic weight management and obesity by the end of this year. Approvals in many countries are likely in the second half of 2026.”
 
 
India will feature among the company’s first wave of submissions globally. Submissions for type 2 diabetes treatment are expected early 2026, with potential approval by late 2026 or early 2027. 

How Orforglipron differs from Mounjaro

 
  • Unlike injectable Mounjaro, which focuses on patients with a BMI above 35, Orforglipron is designed for the larger group of patients with a BMI of 27–34, offering an expected weight reduction of 12–16 per cent.
  • Being a small-molecule drug, Orforglipron does not require cold-chain logistics, unlike injectable peptides, allowing easier distribution and lower production costs.
  • While pricing details are under wraps, Eli Lilly plans a value-based pricing strategy, balancing therapeutic benefits with local market needs.
 

Eli Lilly set for Indian market success 

India’s pharmaceutical market is predominantly oral-drug driven, making Orforglipron especially well-suited for adoption. Majority of patients in countries like India prefer oral therapy when efficacy is comparable to injectables.
 
Speaking to The Economic Times, Jonsson said, “Certain markets like India, Japan, and China are largely oral-based. India is a very good field for a medicine like Orforglipron.”
 
Eli Lilly’s comparative study against Novo Nordisk’s oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) found Orforglipron delivered greater weight loss and better glucose control. 

 

Mounjaro KwikPen launched in India 

In June, Eli Lilly introduced the Mounjaro KwikPen in India for ₹14,000 (around $160) for the starting 2.5 mg dose. The once-weekly, prefilled, multi-dose injector is aimed at patients with type-2 diabetes and obesity, offering a convenient option for medication administration. 
Mounjaro uniquely activates two hormones, GIP and GLP-1, to regulate appetite and blood sugar. It helps improve insulin production, lower blood sugar, control appetite, and reduce body weight.

 

Understanding GLP-1 drugs 

GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) drugs mimic a natural hormone that regulates blood sugar and appetite. They support weight loss by:
 
  • Triggering insulin release to lower blood sugar
  • Suppressing glucagon, a sugar-raising hormone
  • Slowing digestion to increase satiety and reduce cravings
 
These medications act on the brain’s hunger centers, delay stomach emptying, improve fat metabolism, and reduce body fat, supporting sustained weight management.

Topics : Health with BS weight loss Eli Lilly Obesity in India Obesity

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

