Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Welspun Living Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 February 2024.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd registered volume of 103.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 68.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.05% to Rs.184.50. Volumes stood at 69635 shares in the last session.
Welspun Living Ltd saw volume of 8.64 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 98648 shares. The stock increased 5.93% to Rs.164.40. Volumes stood at 95463 shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 48560 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6003 shares. The stock increased 1.34% to Rs.832.80. Volumes stood at 8149 shares in the last session.
Apar Industries Ltd notched up volume of 19719 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3720 shares. The stock slipped 0.78% to Rs.6,302.65. Volumes stood at 3678 shares in the last session.
Bharat Electronics Ltd registered volume of 26.15 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.59% to Rs.200.00. Volumes stood at 9.49 lakh shares in the last session.
