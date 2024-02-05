Sales decline 17.98% to Rs 920.90 croreNet loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 115.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 87.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 920.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1122.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales920.901122.79 -18 OPM %-2.1721.16 -PBDT-26.49236.20 PL PBT-122.51157.02 PL NP-115.1287.17 PL
