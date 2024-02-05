Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gujarat Alkalies &amp; Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 17.98% to Rs 920.90 crore
Net loss of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals reported to Rs 115.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 87.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 17.98% to Rs 920.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1122.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales920.901122.79 -18 OPM %-2.1721.16 -PBDT-26.49236.20 PL PBT-122.51157.02 PL NP-115.1287.17 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Deepak Nitrite subsidiary inks MoU with Gujarat Govt for Rs 9,000 crore project

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Energy shares gain

Fertilizer stocks in demand on budget announcement to promote investment in post-harvest activities

UPL reports net loss of Rs 1,217 cr in Q3 FY24

India's Forex Reserves Increase By $591 Million To $616.7 Billion

Prevest Denpro standalone net profit rises 1.39% in the December 2023 quarter

Aris International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesFIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon