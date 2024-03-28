Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Century Textiles &amp; Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 31.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares
V I P Industries Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, IDFC First Bank Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 31.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.1,637.00. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.
V I P Industries Ltd notched up volume of 173.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.35% to Rs.527.65. Volumes stood at 16.3 lakh shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 72.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.74% to Rs.441.00. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.
IDFC First Bank Ltd clocked volume of 1471.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 283.05 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.51% to Rs.75.85. Volumes stood at 561.34 lakh shares in the last session.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 43.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.27% to Rs.859.30. Volumes stood at 13.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Piramal Enterprises invests Rs 2,000-cr in PCHFL

V I P Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Kutch Copper commissions greenfield copper refinery project at Mundra

Indices hit new day's high; auto shares zooms

Adani family infuses Rs 6,661 cr in Ambuja Cement

Coal India breaches annual supply target of 610 MT to power sector

Dr Reddy's rises on distribution partnership with Sanofi Healthcare

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon