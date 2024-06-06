Stock alert: Bhel, RVNL, NBCC, Torrent Pharma, IEX

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 391 crore by Eastern Railway.

NBCC India received 13 orders worth Rs 491 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals signed a non-exclusive patent pact with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to commercialise Vonoprazan in India.

Indian Energy Exchange reported a total monthly volume of 10,633 MU, up 29% YoY, and renewable energy certificate volumes up 640% YoY and the green market achieved growth of 74% YoY.

Intellect Design Arenas consumer banking unit announced the launch of the eMACH.ai Digital Engagement Platform (eMACH.ai DEP) at Money20/20 in Amsterdam. The platform offers a single origination platform for retail, SME and corporate entities and can coe exist with the older version.

KPI Green Energy received new orders for a 26.15 Mw solar power plant under the Captive Power Producer Segment.

Century Textiles and Industries' arm has entered a joint venture with Barmalt India for a luxury residential group housing development in Gurugram. The land parcel is spread across 13.27 acres with a development potential of approx. 2.4 million sq feet, offering a revenue potential of approx. Rs 5,000 crore.

Kalpataru Projects International is considering raising funds on June 10 via the issuance of NCD on a private placement basis.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research company said Chetan Raipara has resigned from the post of CFO.

UNO Minda is in a tech license pact with Lnovance for combined charging units and high-voltage Ev products.

Hindustan Aeronautics: ISRO Chairman S. Somanath inaugurated propellant tank production and computer numerical control machining facilities at the company's Aerospace Division, boosting rocket manufacturing capacity.

Heritage Foods has launched a new product, laddus and ice-creams, in the sweet and ice-cream category.

Sterlite Technologies terminated Paul Atkinson, CEO of Optical Networking Business, on June 5 and hired MD Ankit Agarwal to take up the additional role of heading the optical networking business on his behalf.

Endurance Technologies has appointed R. S. Raja Gopal Sastry as the chief financial officer of the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Bharat Heavy Electricals received an order worth Rs 3,500 crore from Adani Power for setting up a thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.