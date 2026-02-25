Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Univastu India gains on securing Rs 485.67-cr Metro Line 6 order

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Univastu India jumped 6.88% to Rs 67.41 after the company said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 485.67 crore from IRCON International for works on Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli-EEH).

The contract covers the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of power supply, traction, E&M, lifts, and escalators, along with 5 years of comprehensive maintenance after a 2-year defect liability period, providing extended revenue visibility. The project timeline includes a 104-week design-build period.

The award strengthens Univastu Indias metro rail infrastructure order book and reinforces its execution capabilities in system-based urban transit projects.

 

The companys total market cap on the BSE stands at Rs 246 crore. Univastu India operates in the construction sector.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 81.8% to Rs 5.51 crore on a 33.7% rise in revenue to Rs 56.16 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

