Monday, March 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 233.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.79 lakh shares

Finolex Cables Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Vinati Organics Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 March 2025.

Finolex Industries Ltd registered volume of 233.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.37% to Rs.190.42. Volumes stood at 12.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Finolex Cables Ltd saw volume of 137.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.18% to Rs.958.00. Volumes stood at 4.9 lakh shares in the last session.

 

JBM Auto Ltd notched up volume of 108.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.02% to Rs.664.70. Volumes stood at 8.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Kunal Kamra

LIVE: Demolition begins at Kunal Kamra's event venue after derogatory remarks against Shinde

TAX

Over 9 mn updated I-T returns filed, ₹9,118 cr additional taxes mobilised

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1100 pts, tops 78,000; Nifty at 23,700; ₹ hits 4-month high

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Emerging technology hub will be set up at Rs 350 crore, says Kerala CM

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

Removal of 20% onion export duty to boost farmers' income: Shivraj Chouhan

Vinati Organics Ltd registered volume of 7.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52911 shares. The stock slipped 0.78% to Rs.1,590.00. Volumes stood at 1.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 25.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.66% to Rs.472.80. Volumes stood at 2.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR near three month high, hovers around 85.60 per US dollar mark

INR near three month high, hovers around 85.60 per US dollar mark

India Ratings affirms Sheela Foam's LT rating at 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

India Ratings affirms Sheela Foam's LT rating at 'AA' with 'stable' outlook

Dr Reddys announces cessation of subsidiary in Louisiana

Dr Reddys announces cessation of subsidiary in Louisiana

Pound speculative net longs edge higher

Pound speculative net longs edge higher

Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after bagging LoI from Adani Green for Rs 215 crore project

Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after bagging LoI from Adani Green for Rs 215 crore project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon