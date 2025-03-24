Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after bagging LoI from Adani Green for Rs 215 crore project

Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after bagging LoI from Adani Green for Rs 215 crore project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 99.09 after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Adani Green Energy for a project worth Rs 214.65 crore.

The contract is for supplying Conductors for Adani Greens Khavda Power Project, which is located in the state of Gujarat.

Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) is one of the oldest cables and conductors manufacturers in India and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies. DPIL was acquired through the NCLT process by GSEC-Monarch Group.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 412.71% to Rs 307.42 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 59.96 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Canara Bank spurts 4.49%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank spurts 4.49%, up for fifth straight session

RailTel Corporation of India wins work order of Rs 25.15 cr

RailTel Corporation of India wins work order of Rs 25.15 cr

Solarium Green Energy receives additional work order of Rs 2 cr

Solarium Green Energy receives additional work order of Rs 2 cr

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Salasar Techno soars on proposed EMC amalgamation

Salasar Techno soars on proposed EMC amalgamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon