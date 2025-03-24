Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound speculative net longs edge higher

Pound speculative net longs edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures edged up, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 29402 contracts in the data reported through March 18, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 209 net long contracts.

Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after bagging LoI from Adani Green for Rs 215 crore project

Canara Bank spurts 4.49%, up for fifth straight session

RailTel Corporation of India wins work order of Rs 25.15 cr

Solarium Green Energy receives additional work order of Rs 2 cr

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

