Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 253.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.28 lakh shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, CEAT Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 January 2025.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd registered volume of 253.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 40.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.21% to Rs.331.30. Volumes stood at 3.97 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 181.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 13.00% to Rs.489.45. Volumes stood at 8.21 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd witnessed volume of 13.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.67% to Rs.5,223.95. Volumes stood at 2.2 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd witnessed volume of 7.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.13% to Rs.3,022.00. Volumes stood at 59944 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 220.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.25% to Rs.643.25. Volumes stood at 56.34 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

