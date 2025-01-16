Business Standard

Bharat Dynamics spurts after Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,960 crore

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics (BDL) surged 5.33% to Rs 1194.05 after the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a contract with the company for the supply of medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MRSAM) for the Indian Navy.

The missiles would by supplied by BDL at a cost of approximately Rs 2,960 crore.

The MRSAM system is a standard fit, onboard multiple Indian Naval Ships and is planned to be fitted on the majority of the future platforms planned for acquisition.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of Missiles and allied Defence Equipments. The Company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and Government of India.

 

The company's net profit dropped 82.74% to Rs 7.22 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 41.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 191.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter, down 35.79% from Rs 297.72 crore reported in same quarter previous fiscal.

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

