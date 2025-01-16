Business Standard

Thursday, January 16, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Image

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
TARO Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, has entered into an agreement with Antibe Therapeutics Inc., Canada, pursuant to which Sun Pharma has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (Antibe) is an Ontario, Canada incorporated corporation based in Ontario, Canada. It is a clinical-stage biotechnological company developing novel drugs primarily focusing on reducing pain and inflammation.

Antibe is currently being managed by a court appointed receiver, and the receiver is authorized to carry out the sale of Antibe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Dynamics spurts after Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,960 crore

Bharat Dynamics spurts after Defence Ministry inks contract worth Rs 2,960 crore

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

FMCG shares slide

FMCG shares slide

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Abbott India Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 Expectations LiveLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodaySaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon