Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

TARO Pharmaceuticals Inc., a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, has entered into an agreement with Antibe Therapeutics Inc., Canada, pursuant to which Sun Pharma has agreed to acquire 100% stake in Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (Antibe) is an Ontario, Canada incorporated corporation based in Ontario, Canada. It is a clinical-stage biotechnological company developing novel drugs primarily focusing on reducing pain and inflammation.
Antibe is currently being managed by a court appointed receiver, and the receiver is authorized to carry out the sale of Antibe.
