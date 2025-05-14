Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HBL Engineering Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 117.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.10 lakh shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd, Sai Life Sciences Ltd, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 14 May 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 117.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.10 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.75% to Rs.555.95. Volumes stood at 6.67 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 4.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38563 shares. The stock dropped 5.10% to Rs.1,614.80. Volumes stood at 87574 shares in the last session.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd registered volume of 177.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.80% to Rs.1,731.60. Volumes stood at 32.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd recorded volume of 17.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.63 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.66% to Rs.766.60. Volumes stood at 3.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 7.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.51% to Rs.2,139.00. Volumes stood at 5.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 14 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

