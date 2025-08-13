Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Honasa Consumer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20513 shares

NMDC Steel Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 August 2025.

Honasa Consumer Ltd registered volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 31.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20513 shares. The stock rose 10.70% to Rs.296.80. Volumes stood at 31124 shares in the last session.

NMDC Steel Ltd saw volume of 69.94 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 29.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.26% to Rs.42.12. Volumes stood at 6.62 lakh shares in the last session.

 

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd notched up volume of 7.67 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 72475 shares. The stock rose 4.05% to Rs.213.25. Volumes stood at 78816 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd saw volume of 49305 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 8.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5912 shares. The stock increased 6.24% to Rs.7,688.00. Volumes stood at 3523 shares in the last session.

Medplus Health Services Ltd recorded volume of 5.03 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 7.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65987 shares. The stock lost 0.98% to Rs.807.70. Volumes stood at 1896 shares in the last session.

Indian mineral sector set to benefit from enhanced market access following India-UK Trade Agreement

Hindalco spurts as Q1 profit jumps 30% YoY

Apollo Hospitals gains after Q1 PAT jumps 42% YoY to Rs 433 cr

RBI permits investment of surplus rupee balances in special vostro accounts into G-secs

Nifty above 24,550 mark; metal shares shine

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

