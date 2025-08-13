Nifty above 24,550 mark; metal shares shine

Metal shares jumped for the third consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 177.51 points or 0.22% to 80,413.10. The Nifty 50 index added 106.05 points or 0.43% to 24,592.40.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.67% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.58%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,239 shares rose and 1,371 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
Also Read
Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017.
Earnings Today:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation(up 0.14%), Pfizer(down 0.17%), Deepak Nitrite(down 0.79%), Brigade Enterprises(down 1.74%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail(ABFRL)(up 1.39%), Samvardhana Motherson International(up 1.53%), AIA Engineering(up 0.71%), Anupam Rasayan India(up 0.92%), Astra Microwave Products(up 3.16%), Avanti Feeds(up 0.52%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers(up 0.68%), Campus Activewear(up 0.11%), CSB Bank(up 0.58%), Dredging Corporation of India(down 0.20%), Endurance Technologies(up 1.47%), Engineers India(up 0.69%), Fiem Industries(up 2.09%), Brainbees Solutions(down 1.68%), Jubilant Foodworks, (up 0.40%), United Spirits(up 0.34%) will announce their result later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Metal index advanced 2.02% to 9,415.75. The index rallied 2.94% in the three trading session.
Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 5.19%), Hindalco Industries (up 4.49%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.47%), Vedanta (up 2.47%), National Aluminium Company (up 2.27%), Hindustan Zinc (up 2.01%), NMDC (up 1.66%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.41%), Steel Authority of India (up 1.36%) and Tata Steel (up 1.32%) advanced.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Suzlon Energy declined 3.44% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 72.56% to Rs 324.32 crore on 17.39% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3,117.33 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
One 97 Communications surged 4.76% after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content