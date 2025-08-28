Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Interglobe Aviation Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 175.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares

Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 August 2025.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd registered volume of 175.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.91 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.89% to Rs.5,754.00. Volumes stood at 9.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd recorded volume of 114.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.94 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.07% to Rs.442.40. Volumes stood at 1.72 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sundram Fasteners Ltd registered volume of 6.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.48 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81457 shares. The stock rose 4.43% to Rs.1,013.45. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 600 pts, Nifty below 24,600; Ola Electric, Hero Moto buck trend

diamond

Trump tariffs take the shine off Indian diamonds, expect 30% revenue cut

building collapse, Bengaluru building collapse

Two more bodies found, death toll in Palghar building collapse rises to 17

trading

Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Eye Hospital shares tumble up to 17%; here's why

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming

Duleep Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch domestic cricket games?

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 347.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.09 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.53% to Rs.251.50. Volumes stood at 80.86 lakh shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 1.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29373 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.1,810.00. Volumes stood at 58491 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

SBI Card slips as foreign broker downgrades stock

SBI Card slips as foreign broker downgrades stock

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon