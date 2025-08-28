Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 562, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.07% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Emami Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 562, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Emami Ltd has gained around 0.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56187, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 29.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content