Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 562, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.07% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 562, down 1.88% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Emami Ltd has gained around 0.24% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56187, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.19 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 29.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon