UCO Bank drops for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 28.19, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 2.09% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.19, down 0.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.UCO Bank has eased around 6.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 1.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6849.5, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.3 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
