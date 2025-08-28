Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Steel & Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd down for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 966.9, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 1.47% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 966.9, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost around 1.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9280.05, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.32 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 966.3, down 1.13% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd jumped 0.67% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 1.47% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon