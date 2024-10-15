Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Mastek Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 111.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5547 shares

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Sunteck Realty Ltd, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 October 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mastek Ltd notched up volume of 6.16 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 111.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5547 shares. The stock rose 2.88% to Rs.2,855.00. Volumes stood at 18968 shares in the last session.

 

Fortis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 5.14 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25363 shares. The stock gained 2.06% to Rs.610.00. Volumes stood at 18860 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd registered volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30533 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.590.10. Volumes stood at 19068 shares in the last session.

Sunteck Realty Ltd saw volume of 42603 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15921 shares. The stock increased 6.97% to Rs.592.70. Volumes stood at 7351 shares in the last session.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd registered volume of 75232 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33664 shares. The stock rose 1.61% to Rs.1,046.30. Volumes stood at 27843 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Manish Taneja

Beauty products platform Purplle raises Rs 1,500 cr in funding round

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150 pts, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,100; Auto, Metal drag

7 and i holdings

Eleven's turnaround plan needs heavy lifting to stop Couche-Tard's takeover

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi CM to chair meeting of top officials to review air pollution today

India women's cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur

India out of Women's T20 World Cup as NZ beat Pakistan to enter semis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon