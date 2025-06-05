Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PNC Infratech Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 147.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 June 2025.

PNC Infratech Ltd notched up volume of 147.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.15% to Rs.305.60. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd registered volume of 36.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.71% to Rs.1,233.20. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd registered volume of 6.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81250 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.1,000.00. Volumes stood at 64890 shares in the last session.

Also Read

RCB felicitation, felicitation, RCB

LIVE news updates: Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case

Asthma, lungs, respiratory issue

World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body

Breaking news template

Sharmishtha Panoli gets interim bail, court asks police to ensure safety

Bhilai Steel plant

SAIL reduces debt by around ₹750 cr, plans to bring it down further in FY26

high-functioning anxiety, mental health young professionals, burnout symptoms

Why 'I'm fine' can be a red flag for anxiety in young professionals

JSW Infrastructure Ltd notched up volume of 87.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.53 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.73% to Rs.306.75. Volumes stood at 23.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd registered volume of 25.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.1,275.00. Volumes stood at 4.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rama Steel posts PAT of Rs 6.84 crore in Q4 FY25

Rama Steel posts PAT of Rs 6.84 crore in Q4 FY25

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU Bank shares drop

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU Bank shares drop

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon