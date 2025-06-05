Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU Bank shares drop

Benchmarks trade with decent gains; PSU Bank shares drop

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices continued to trade with trade with limited gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by positive global sentiment, expectations of a rate cut in the upcoming RBI policy meeting later this week, and sustained foreign fund inflows. While investors await the policy outcome, they are also closely monitoring bond markets, Brent crude trends, and global trade developments. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level.

PSU Bank shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 380.63 points or 0.46% to 81,377.14. The Nifty 50 index jumped 93.40 points or 0.39% to 24,713.60.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.64%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,301 shares rose and 1,616 shares fell. A total of 158 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.14% to 15.25.

Also Read

RCB felicitation, felicitation, RCB

LIVE news updates: Karnataka High Court to hear Bengaluru stampede case

Asthma, lungs, respiratory issue

World Environment Day 2025: How nature helps heal your mind and body

Breaking news template

Sharmishtha Panoli gets interim bail, court asks police to ensure safety

Bhilai Steel plant

SAIL reduces debt by around ₹750 cr, plans to bring it down further in FY26

high-functioning anxiety, mental health young professionals, burnout symptoms

Why 'I'm fine' can be a red flag for anxiety in young professionals

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.79% to 7,044.45. The index advanced in the past trading session.

Bank of Baroda (down 2.23%), Canara Bank (down 0.95%), Bank of Maharashtra (down 0.94%), UCO Bank (down 0.91%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 0.87%), Bank of India (down 0.87%), Union Bank of India (down 0.84%), Indian Bank (down 0.84%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.83%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.52%) advanced.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper fell 0.21% to 6.199 from previous close of 6.211.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.7700 compared with its close of 85.8700 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement shed 0.05% to Rs 98,528.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.06% to 98.88.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.09% to 4.358.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement rose 30 cents or 0.46% to $65.16 a barrel.

Stock in Spotlight:

Man Industries (India) rose 1.03% after the company announced that it had secured a new export order worth Rs 1,150 crore from an international customer for the supply of various types of pipes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Nifty above 24,800 level; IT shares in demand

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Barometers trade with major gains; realty shares in demand

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

Indices trade with small gains in early trade; breadth strong

Coal India's FMC projects drive eco-friendly coal transportation up 34% in FY25

Coal India's FMC projects drive eco-friendly coal transportation up 34% in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon