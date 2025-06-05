Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Sharmishtha Panoli gets interim bail, court asks police to ensure safety

Sharmishtha Panoli gets interim bail, court asks police to ensure safety

Kolkata influencer Sharmishta Panoli gets interim bail after arrest over a controversial video linked to Operation Sindoor and India's response to the Pahalgam attack

Sharmishta Panoli

The 22-year-old influencer was arrested by the Kolkata Police last week from Gurugram.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to 22-year-old influencer and law student Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested in connection with the Operation Sindoor post case.
 
Panoli, a fourth-year law student from Pune, was arrested on May 30 in Gurugram after a now-deleted video allegedly hurting religious sentiments went viral and sparked public outrage. She was earlier remanded to judicial custody till June 13 by a Kolkata court.
 
As part of the bail conditions, the high court has directed Panoli not to leave the country without prior permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate. She has also been asked to deposit ₹10,000 as a security amount.
 
 
The high court further instructed the Kolkata Police to take action on Panoli’s petition regarding threats to her safety, which she had raised before her arrest.
 

Topics : Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

