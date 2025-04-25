Friday, April 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Inds slides after Q4 PAT slumps 42% YoY to Rs 67 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

VST Inds slides after Q4 PAT slumps 42% YoY to Rs 67 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

VST Industries declined 8.63% to Rs 302.25 after the company's standalone net profit fell 41.83% to Rs 67.02 crore on a 6.65% drop in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 349.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax tanked 41.83% to Rs 67.02 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025 as against Rs 115.21 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 1.66% to Rs 396.79 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 390.30 crore in Q4 FY24. The employee benefits expense was at Rs 32.42 crore (down 4.82% YoY), and other expenses stood at Rs 42.05 crore (down 16.63% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 3.7% to Rs 290.40 crore on a 1.6% drop in revenue to Rs 1,394.55 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 94th Annual General Meeting.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Minister lays foundation stone of LPG Plant with Rail Unloading Facility at Hathua, Dist. Gopalganj, Bihar

Prime Minister lays foundation stone of LPG Plant with Rail Unloading Facility at Hathua, Dist. Gopalganj, Bihar

Orient Electric Q4 PAT soars 144% YoY to Rs 31 crore

Orient Electric Q4 PAT soars 144% YoY to Rs 31 crore

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 144.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 144.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.15 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon