Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 22.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 23.12% to Rs 6730.82 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 22.15% to Rs 1502.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1229.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 23.12% to Rs 6730.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5466.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.10% to Rs 5541.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4071.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 21.73% to Rs 24947.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20494.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6730.825466.73 23 24947.5920494.85 22 OPM %61.9557.22 -62.3358.72 - PBDT1536.891267.62 21 5723.954360.57 31 PBT1536.891267.62 21 5723.954360.57 31 NP1502.321229.87 22 5541.784071.78 36

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

