Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 144.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 861.85 croreNet profit of Orient Electric rose 144.22% to Rs 31.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 861.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 787.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.55% to Rs 83.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 3093.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2812.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales861.85787.66 9 3093.682812.12 10 OPM %7.753.90 -6.585.13 - PBDT63.8928.97 121 191.31136.60 40 PBT42.1413.49 212 112.2577.58 45 NP31.2612.80 144 83.2175.27 11
