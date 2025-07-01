Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers rises as sales zooms 93% YoY in June'25

VST Tillers rises as sales zooms 93% YoY in June'25

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

VST Tillers Tractors jumped 3.01% to Rs 3,789.35 after the company's total sales surged 92.69% to 7,149 units in June 2025 from 3,710 units sold in June 2024.

Sequentially, the company's total sales soared 105.07% in June 2025 from 3,486 units sold in May 2025.

The company's power tiller sales jumped 112.67% to 6,651 units in June 2025 as against 3,128 units sold in June 2024. Tractor sales slipped by 14.43% to 498 units in June 2025, compared to 582 units sold in June 2024.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the business of manufacturing power tillers and diesel engines.

The company's consolidated net profit slipped 29.72% to Rs 24.42 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 34.75 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 10.23% year on year to Rs 301.43 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

