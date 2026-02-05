Waaree Energies secures order for 150 MW solar modules
Through its American subsidiaryWaaree Solar Americas Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Waaree Energies has received an order on 04 February 2026 for supply of 150MW solar modules from a renowned customer who is a solar power developer and engaged in the business of Independent Power Producer.
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 10:32 AM IST