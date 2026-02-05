Lloyds Engg rallies after Q3 PAT climbs 71% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Lloyds Engineering Works jumped 4.83% to Rs 53.38 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.86% to Rs 61.03 crore on 2.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 272.45 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 38.11% YoY to Rs 66.61 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 76.99 crore, up 44.39% YoY while EBITDA margin expanded 664 bps to 25.96% in Q3 FY26 as against 19.32% in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from engineering segment stood at Rs 19.78 crore, up 19.78% YoY, The electrical segment delivered strong growth, with revenue rising 28.75% YoY to Rs 47.29 crore.

As on 31st December 2025, the order book stood at Rs 2011.22 crore.

Lloyds Engineering Works specializes in the design and manufacture of heavy equipment and systems for the hydrocarbon, oil & gas, steel, power, naval and nuclear sectors. The company is engaged in design, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, supply, erection and commissioning of all types of mechanical, hydraulic, structural, process plants, metallurgical, chemical plants equipment including marine loading/ unloading arms, truck/wagon loading/unloading arms, columns, pressure vessels, dryers, boilers, power plant, steel plant equipment, capital equipment and execution of turnkey, epc projects, manufacturer of elevator, motor, and submersible pump.

