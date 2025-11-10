Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable receives enhanced scope of work for a solar power project

Waaree Renewable receives enhanced scope of work for a solar power project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies has received an enhancement in the scope of work under the existing contract for the execution of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a Solar Power Plant of 980 MWp / 700 MWac capacity on a turnkey basis.

The scope under the commercial order has been enhanced by Rs. 27.22 crore totalling to Rs.1017.82 crore (Inclusive of taxes).

All the terms and conditions of the contract remains same.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 59.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Megastar Foods consolidated net profit rises 59.18% in the September 2025 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

G-Tec Janix Education consolidated net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Juniper Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon