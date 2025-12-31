Waaree Renewable rises after bagging Rs 97-cr Solar EPC order

Waaree Renewable Technologies added 2.10% to Rs 968.70 after it has secured a commercial order worth Rs 96.51 crore from a domestic private company for the development and EPC execution of a ground-mounted solar power project.
Under the contract, the company will execute a 28.60 MWac / 39.80 MWp solar project on a turnkey basis. The project is scheduled to be completed during FY27, in line with the terms of the order.
The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not involve any related-party transaction. Additionally, the promoters and promoter group companies of Waaree Renewable Technologies do not have any interest in the awarding entity.
This order further strengthens Waaree Renewable Technologies presence in the renewable energy EPC segment and underscores its growing execution capabilities in large-scale solar projects.
Waaree Renewable Technologies, based in Mumbai, is a subsidiary of the Waaree Group and leads the groups Solar EPC operations. In addition to engineering, procurement, and construction, the company develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates solar power projects as part of its long-term investment approach.
The companys consolidated net profit surged 117.2% to Rs 116.30 crore on 47.7% jump in net sales to Rs 774.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
