Kesar India jumps 14% in five days

Kesar India jumps 14% in five days

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Kesar India surged 7.11% to Rs 1,240, extending gains for the fifth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Kesar India surged 13.98% in five trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,087.95 on 23 December 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,280 today. On the BSE, 0.14 lakh shares have been traded so far, compared with an average daily volume of 0.17 lakh shares over the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 38.24% as against the Sensex's 0.26% drop.

The stock had outperformed the market over the three months, rising 74.32% as against the Sensex's 5.47% jump.

 

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 45.98% as against Sensex's 9.31% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 87.487. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 897.43, 793.01, and 699.23, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Kesar India is engaged in the business of real estate development and construction of residential and commercial projects, as well as industrial, factory, and workshop buildings.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 78.6% to Rs 19.36 crore on a 101.8% jump in net sales to Rs 107.79 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Volumes spurt at Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd counter

Barometers trade with strong gains; oil & gas shares surge

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Forge wins contract of Rs 1661.9 cr from Ministry of Defence

Nifty trades above 26,150 mark; broader mrkt outperforms

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

