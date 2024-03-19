Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Surges 5%

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 83.94% over last one month compared to 3.64% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 1551.65. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.07% to quote at 5249.54. The index is down 3.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd increased 4.04% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 84.19 % over last one year compared to the 25.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 83.94% over last one month compared to 3.64% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74653 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1641 on 12 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 136.02 on 20 Mar 2023.

