Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Surges 5%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 83.94% over last one month compared to 3.64% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 1551.65. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.07% to quote at 5249.54. The index is down 3.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd increased 4.04% and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd added 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 84.19 % over last one year compared to the 25.58% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd has added 83.94% over last one month compared to 3.64% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 0.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74653 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1641 on 12 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 136.02 on 20 Mar 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

KPI Green Energy Ltd Surges 5%

Utilties shares rise

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares slide

Budget Car &amp; Truck Rental of Calgary selects RateGain's Rev-AI to optimize business margins

Sun Pharma receives nod to launch Winlevi in Australia

Barometers edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Inox Green Energy Services' arm I-Fox Windtechnik India wins order restoration of 33 WTGs

TCS, Tata Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, H.G. Infra in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon