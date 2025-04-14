Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Walchandnagar Industries declares lockout at Satara plant amid operational review

Walchandnagar Industries declares lockout at Satara plant amid operational review

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

This move follows continued disruption at the unit stemming from labor unrest.

Walchandnagar Industries (WIL) said that it has withdrawn its earlier suspension of operations order and instead declared a lockout at its Satara manufacturing plant, effective 12 April 2025.

The plant had initially suspended operations on 20 March 2025, citing violent collective acts by workmen. The unrest reportedly broke out as the company attempted to relocate workers from Satara to its other facility in Walchandnagar, Pune district, as part of an internal restructuring to offer meaningful work. The temporary shutdown was costing the company an estimated Rs 10 lakh per day in lost production.

 

In the latest regulatory filing, WIL clarified that while the Satara unit remains under lockout, its other manufacturing plants in Walchandnagar (Pune) and Dharwad (Karnataka) continue to operate normally with no suspension of production activities.

WIL, a legacy player in Indias heavy engineering and project execution space, offers a wide range of hi-tech manufacturing, engineering products and services.

The company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 17.13 crore in Q3 FY25, a marginal improvement from a loss of Rs 18.66 crore in the same quarter last year. Net sales, however, saw a 5.7% year-on-year growth, touching Rs 59.07 crore in Q3 FY25.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

