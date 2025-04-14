Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Explosion at MMP Industries' Umred unit results in five fatalities

Explosion at MMP Industries' Umred unit results in five fatalities

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The company assesses damage, commits to preventive actions post-incident.

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at MMP Industries Aluminium Powder division located at its Umred manufacturing unit in Nagpur, Maharashtra on 11 April 2025, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the company confirmed in an official communication.

The incident resulted in the death of five workers who were on duty at the time. MMP Industries stated that it "deeply mourns this loss of life" and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

The company has informed all relevant departments and statutory authorities. An investigation is currently underway to determine the root and contributory causes of the incident. MMP Industries has stated that corrective and preventive measures will be implemented based on the findings.

 

According to the company, the estimated losses related to inventory and plant machinery are fully covered by insurance. Operations in other parts of the facility will resume once all statutory formalities are completed.

MMP Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium products at locations in and around Nagpur, Maharashtra. The product range includes pyro and flake aluminium powders, atomised aluminium powders, aluminium foils, aluminium pastes, aluminium conductors & cables.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of MMP Industries rose 21.50% to Rs 10.85 crore while net sales rose 19.54% to Rs 168.39 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Shares of MMP Industries rose 0.86% to settle at Rs 263.95 on 11 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today, 14 April 2025, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

