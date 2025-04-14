Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 397 crore from Godrej Properties

Ahluwalia Contracts bags contract worth Rs 397 crore from Godrej Properties

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) said that it has secured an order worth Rs 396.50 crore from Godrej Properties.

This contract is for undertaking the core and shell works of the sub and super structures for all towers (T1, T2, T3 & T4) at Godrej Riverine, Sector-44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and includes NTA, club & retail, boundary wall, RWH, waterproofing, and LPS works.

The project has to be completed within a period of 25 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts' project portfolio encompasses projects across residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals and corporate offices, information technology (IT) parks and industrial complexes.

The civil construction companys consolidated net profit declined 29.78% to Rs 38.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 55.07 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 12.19% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,011.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

The scrip had risen 4.30% to end at Rs 861.40 on the BSE on Friday.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

