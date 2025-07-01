Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wall Street Climbs on Trade Hopes; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Wall Street Climbs on Trade Hopes; Gold, Tech Stocks Lead Gains

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Markets rise as Canada drops digital tax, boosting U.S. ties. Gold, tech and brokerage stocks rally, while oil services dip. Bond yields fall.

The Dow advanced 275.50 points (0.6%) to 44,094.77, the Nasdaq climbed 96.27 points (0.5%) to 20,369.73 and the S&P 500 rose 31.88 points (0.5%) to 6,204.95.

Wall Street rose on trade optimism and Canada dropping its digital tax on U.S. tech firms. The move aims to boost U.S.-Canada ties. The Senate began debating Trumps tax bill. Meanwhile, Trump slammed the Fed, urging lower interest rates.

Gold stocks strongly moved upward amid a notable increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2.8%. Brokerage stocks emerged significantly strong, as reflected by the 2.0% jump by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index. Computer hardware, software and networking stocks also turned in strong performances, while oil service stocks moved to the downside along with the price of crude oil.

 

Asia-Pacific stocks moved mostly higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.8%, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6%. The major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slid by 0.5%, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.4% and the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3%.

In the bond market, treasuries saw a notable rebound following the pullback seen last Friday. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.3 bps to a two-month closing low of 4.23%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

