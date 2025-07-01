Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto sells 3.60 lakh auto units in June'25; exports rise by 21% YoY

Bajaj Auto sells 3.60 lakh auto units in June'25; exports rise by 21% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Bajaj Auto has reported total auto sales of 3,60,806 units for June 2025, which is higher by 1% as compared with the figure of 3,58,477 units recorded in June 2024.

The companys domestic sales for June 2025 amounted to 1,88,460 units (down 13% YoY) and export sales aggregated to 1,72,346 units (up 21% YoY).

While two-wheeler sales declined by 2% YoY to 2,98,484 units, commercial vehicle sales increased by 14% YoY to 62,322 units during the period under review.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has recorded total auto sales 11,11,237 units (up 1% YoY).

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

 

The auto majors standalone net profit rose 6% to Rs 2,049 crore, while revenue from operations increased 6% to Rs 12,148 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

The scrip shed 0.24% to currently trade at Rs 8356 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

