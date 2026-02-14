Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 41.58 crore

Net Loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.5893.25 -55 OPM %-76.48-11.64 -PBDT-29.94-10.42 -187 PBT-31.56-12.20 -159 NP-24.43-11.75 -108

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Response Informatics consolidated net profit declines 7.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Response Informatics consolidated net profit declines 7.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2025 quarter

India Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 30.19% in the December 2025 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 8.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 2862.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Jyot International Marketing consolidated net profit rises 2862.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today