Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 41.58 crore

Net Loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.41.5893.25-76.48-11.64-29.94-10.42-31.56-12.20-24.43-11.75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News