Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.43 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 41.58 croreNet Loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales41.5893.25 -55 OPM %-76.48-11.64 -PBDT-29.94-10.42 -187 PBT-31.56-12.20 -159 NP-24.43-11.75 -108
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Southern Infoconsultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST