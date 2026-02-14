SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of SVP Global Textiles reported to Rs 53.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 56.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.013.460-409.51-51.31-55.12-53.14-56.95-53.14-56.95

