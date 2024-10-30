Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 190.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 161.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares

Redington Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 October 2024.

Capri Global Capital Ltd witnessed volume of 190.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 161.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.18 lakh shares. The stock increased 14.56% to Rs.211.36. Volumes stood at 47866 shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd clocked volume of 145.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.74% to Rs.181.19. Volumes stood at 7.77 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Data Patterns (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 18.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.63 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.99% to Rs.2,446.00. Volumes stood at 1.29 lakh shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd saw volume of 47425 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4359 shares. The stock dropped 7.63% to Rs.45,228.95. Volumes stood at 2266 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Financials stocks slide

Financials stocks slide

Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Star Health slides as Q2 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 111 cr

Star Health slides as Q2 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 111 cr

Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Indices trade with limited losses; European mkt opens lower

Indices trade with limited losses; European mkt opens lower

Vardhman Textiles Ltd saw volume of 16.27 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.12% to Rs.459.85. Volumes stood at 77168 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Housing, China's housing

Revenue from Mumbai's property registrations in Oct rises 52%: Report

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

IPL 2025 mega auction

Here's why Kolkata Knight Riders could retain Shreyas Iyer in IPL auction

Gold, jewellery

Duty cut boosts India's gold demand to 248.3 tonne, up 18% in Q3: WGC

global markets

NONSTOP: Revolutionising the rehab & personal mobility products sets aggressive expansion plans for India and global markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon