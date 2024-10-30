Business Standard
Consumer Durables shares fall

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 644.66 points or 1.04% at 61332.79 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 4.35%), Voltas Ltd (up 3.54%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.74%), Blue Star Ltd (up 2.05%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.21%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 2.53%), Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (up 0.82%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.71%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 798.46 or 1.5% at 54088.05.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.74 points or 0.29% at 15922.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 97.75 points or 0.4% at 24369.1.

Star Health slides as Q2 PAT drops 11% YoY to Rs 111 cr

Vodafone Idea changes Directorate

Indices trade with limited losses; European mkt opens lower

Insolation Energy spurts after securing Rs 500-cr contract from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corp

Tech Mahindra Ltd eases for fifth straight session

The BSE Sensex index was down 363.51 points or 0.45% at 80005.52.

On BSE,2901 shares were trading in green, 920 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

Revenue from Mumbai's property registrations in Oct rises 52%: Report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financials, pharma drive Sensex 400 pts lower to 79,950; Nifty at 24,350

Here's why Kolkata Knight Riders could retain Shreyas Iyer in IPL auction

Duty cut boosts India's gold demand to 248.3 tonne, up 18% in Q3: WGC

NONSTOP: Revolutionising the rehab & personal mobility products sets aggressive expansion plans for India and global markets

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

