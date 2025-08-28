Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prataap Snacks Ltd Spikes 9.52%

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Prataap Snacks Ltd has lost 2.27% over last one month compared to 2.32% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX

Prataap Snacks Ltd rose 9.52% today to trade at Rs 990.85. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.58% to quote at 20747.08. The index is up 2.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd increased 2.76% and Godrej Agrovet Ltd added 2.47% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 9.29 % over last one year compared to the 1.26% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Prataap Snacks Ltd has lost 2.27% over last one month compared to 2.32% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5449 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1295.45 on 28 Apr 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 801.4 on 09 Sep 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

