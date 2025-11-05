Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIC Electronics approves fund raising via QIP and FCCBs

MIC Electronics approves fund raising via QIP and FCCBs

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 November 2025

The board of MIC Electronics at its meeting held on 05 November 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of securities for cash through qualified institutions placements (QIPs') or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore.

The board also approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) in one or more tranches, provided that the aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of FCCBs shall not exceed USD 15 Million.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

