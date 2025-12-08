Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 804.8, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 7.7% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 804.8, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 11.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10340.35, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 29 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
