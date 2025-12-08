Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 804.8, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 7.7% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 804.8, down 2.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Welspun Corp Ltd has lost around 11.81% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10340.35, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 29 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

D B Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves alteration to Article of Association

Board of Lloyds Enterprises approves alteration to Article of Association

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon