Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is quoting at Rs 349.15, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 16.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 349.15, down 1.26% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd has eased around 14.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27939.1, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.16 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 349.2, down 1.81% on the day. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd tumbled 27.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 16.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 19.66 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

