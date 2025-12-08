Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2585, down 3.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 16.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2585, down 3.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 26004.2. The Sensex is at 85175.61, down 0.63%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has eased around 13.26% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27939.1, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.26 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2592.3, down 3.38% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 30.33% in last one year as compared to a 5.63% rally in NIFTY and a 16.18% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 38.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

