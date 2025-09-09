Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welspun Corp Ltd spurts 2.65%

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 881.65, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.66% in last one year as compared to a 0.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.23% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 881.65, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24863.75. The Sensex is at 81100.83, up 0.39%. Welspun Corp Ltd has risen around 2.11% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9717.85, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.97 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Adani Power Ltd soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for fifth session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Barometers trade with decent gains; Nifty trades above 24,850 mark

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

