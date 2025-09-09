Adani Power Ltd soars 1.38%, Gains for third straight session

Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 642.6, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.87% in last one year as compared to a 0.71% fall in NIFTY and a 18.88% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Adani Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 642.6, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 24863.75. The Sensex is at 81100.83, up 0.39%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 8.2% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34290.65, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.77 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 22.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
