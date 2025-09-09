Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Muthoot Finance Ltd up for fifth session

Muthoot Finance Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2929.5, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% drop in NIFTY and a 9.68% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2929.5, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 24853. The Sensex is at 81080.89, up 0.36%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has risen around 13.12% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25942.7, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2937.1, up 0.98% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 49.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.75% drop in NIFTY and a 9.68% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 0.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Barometers trade with decent gains; Nifty trades above 24,850 mark

Marico launches Parachute Advansed Olive Enriched Coconut Hair Oil

Jio Financial Services and Allianz incorporate JV - Allianz Jio Reinsurance

TCS joins hands with CEA to develop intelligent robotics solutions for real-world applications

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

